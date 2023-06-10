4 hours ago

Ecofrontiers, a non-governmental organization, together with Prudential Life Insurance, has distributed over 10,000 trees to school children in the Gomoa East district.

The organization also introduced the “tree planting pet project,” which aims to protect trees in the same way that people protect pets.

The exercise was part of the Green Ghana Day project, which was held in the district.

Ecofrontiers says that planting trees will help protect Ghana’s forest cover, which is deteriorating rapidly.

The organization also says that planting trees can help to mitigate climate change, which is caused by the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Citing the example of Keta and Fuveme, where parts of communities along the coast are being eroded by the sea, Ecofrontiers believes that planting trees along the coast can help to solve this problem.

Samuel Sakyi Addo, the Programs Officer for Ecofrontiers, said that the introduction of the “tree planting pet project” is aimed at ensuring that trees are planted and protected, just like pets.

He also said that the distribution of trees to school children is to support the Green Ghana Day project, which aims to restore over 2 million hectares of deforested and degraded land.

“Today’s event is part of the Green Ghana project, which aims to raise awareness about trees and how to plant and protect them,” said Sakyi. “Globally, we are facing climate change, which is caused by the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. When we plant trees, these trees will absorb the carbon dioxide and release oxygen, which we need to breathe. A healthy environment means that the people who live in it are also safe.”

“We have also introduced the ‘tree planting pet project’,” said Sakyi. “This is a program that we run at Ecofrontiers, where we encourage people to adopt trees and care for them just like they would care for a pet. This will help us to ensure that the trees that we plant today will still be alive and thriving next year.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also highlighted the importance of avoiding the use of polythene bags. Polythene bags are not biodegradable, and when they are buried in the soil, they can prevent water from reaching plant roots. This can impede plant growth.

“We need to raise awareness about the dangers of polythene bags,” said Clement Etse, the head of the EPA’s Kasoa Area Office. “Polythene bags are a major threat to the environment, and the tree planting exercise is a step in the right direction, as it will help to protect the environment.”

“Planting trees is important, as it protects the environment and provides shade,” said Etse. “We must also make sure that we do not use polythene bags, as they are not biodegradable and can stay in the soil for over 200 years.”

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya East constituency, said that the tree planting exercise is a valuable initiative that should be supported by all.

“Trees are for life, and they provide us with many benefits,” said Okunnor. “We must all do our part to protect trees, and this exercise is a great way to start.”

Member of Parliament for Gomoa East Desmond Degraft Paitoo also attended the event.

