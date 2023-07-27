2 hours ago

Residents of Gomoa Fetteh are growing increasingly concerned about the state of their only Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, which serves as the primary healthcare facility for over a thousand people in the community.

The facility lacks essential amenities such as a laboratory and a maternity ward, and there is no staff accommodation, making it challenging for healthcare providers to deliver adequate services.

Moreover, the poor condition of the road connecting the community to other facilities poses further difficulties for patients seeking referrals.

The Gomoa Fetteh community is located in the Gomoa East District, one of the fastest-developing districts in the Central Region. However, despite the region’s high population density, health infrastructure remains limited, particularly in communities like Gomoa Fetteh.

The sole CHPS compound in Gomoa Fetteh faces significant challenges in providing quality healthcare to the community. The absence of a laboratory hampers the ability to conduct necessary tests for patients.

Moreover, the lack of a proper maternity ward forces the facility to resort to makeshift structures to address maternity-related needs.

Patients who require referrals to larger healthcare facilities face a daunting task, navigating through the bumpy and dusty road that connects Gomoa Fetteh to nearby towns like Kasoa.

The situation is compounded by the absence of suitable staff accommodation. Healthcare workers struggle with daily commutes, affecting their efficiency and availability.

According to George Essuman, the District Health Information Officer, the lack of logistics to work is making it difficult to deliver healthcare.

“For us, we are counting on the people and it is per their demand that we operate. The facility needs expansion, and we are getting a lot of cases that require that we expand the facility into a health centre. The challenges we are going through are enormous, ranging from the lack of a laboratory, a maternity ward and accommodation for staff,” George Essuman said.

The Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council has taken the initiative to construct a three-unit bungalow to accommodate the facility’s staff. They have also undertaken renovations to improve the facility’s overall usability.

Nana Abor Attah II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, speaking at the launch of the Ahorbaa Kese Festival, said the planning committee has committed to the construction of a staff bungalow and called on the government to provide support.

“The planning committee of the festival will begin the construction of the bungalow, which will go a long way to support the facility. Our road network is also a challenge and this is hindering development in the enclave. We want government support to that effect,” Nana Abor Attah said.

The local traditional authorities are expressing their concern over the lack of government support, highlighting the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure in Gomoa Fetteh.

Source: citifmonline