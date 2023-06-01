2 hours ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has stated that six people died in the deadly crash that occurred at Gomoa Okyereko on Tuesday, May 30 instead of the widely reported sixteen figure.

It was reported that the accident claimed the lives of sixteen people and injured forty others.

But the NRSA in a statement indicated that the “total fatalities (death) arising from the crash as at close of Tuesday 30th May 2023 was six (6) and not sixteen (16) as presented by a section of the Media.”

SIX (6) DIE ON GOMOA-OKYEREKO ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH

It has come to the notice of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) the misrepresentation by a section of the Media on the death toll of the road traffic crashes that occurred at Gomoa-Okyereko in the Central Region.

The Authority can confirm that, the total fatalities (death) arising from the crash as at close of day yesterday Tuesday 30th May, 2023 was six (6) and not sixteen (16) as presented by a section of the Media

Preliminary investigation by the Authority shows that the vehicles involved in the crash, an Iveco Trakker Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 loaded with Premix Fuel from Tema to Apam collided with a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5866-L loaded with sixty-two (62) passengers on board from Liberia heading towards Buduburam at the early hours of 4:30am on Tuesday March 30, 2023.

Further information gathered so far reveal that forty-eight (48) passengers are currently receiving medical attention at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba and the Winneba Municipal Hospital, whilst eight (8) passengers escaped unhurt.

The Authority wishes to commensurate with families of the departed and victims of the crash and calls on the public, especially drivers, with particular emphasis on the Accra- Kumasi, Accra- Cape-coast roads to obey speed limits and avoid wrongful overtaking and avoid driving tired. It is our expectation that passengers will join the advocacy for to speak up against any conduct of the driver that endanger their lives.

The Authority reiterates its call for the dualization of the major roads and highways in the country, whilst calling on the Media to be circumspect on their reportage of road traffic crashes by checking on the authenticity of the facts and figures from the right source(s) before publication.

Road traffic crashes have no respect for persons. We all remain at risk as long as we overlook the basics of safety practices.

Road Safety is shared and collective responsibility.

