1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed did not only score his first UEFA Champions League goal against Rangers on Wednesday evening but he also showed some good values.

Mohammed Kudus informed center referee Tobias Stieler that it should be a Rangers throw after the referee had awarded a throw-in for Ajax despite the ball coming off the Ghanaian.

The referee gave Kudus a handshake afterwards.

He closed down the Rangers goalkeeper after a back pass but just as the goalie cleared the ball it struck under the boots of Kudus as the referee awarded a throw-in in favour of Ajax.

Ajax handed a heavy 4-0 defeat on the Ibrox side in a dominant display as Kudus Mohammed produce a virtuoso performance.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian was handed his first start of the season by coach Alfred Schreuder after being left steaming on the bench in most matches this season in the Eredivisie.

Kudus Mohammed boycotted Ajax training in a bid to force through a move to Everton but Ajax resisted as they did not entertain the transfer.

Edson Alvarez headed home the opening goal before Stephen Berghuis scored the second goal after a wicked deflection wrong-footed the Rangers goalie with Kudus providing the assist.

Kudus Mohammed then scored a peach of a goal as he turned his marker on the left flank as he galloped inside the penalty box before unleashing a shot across the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Late in the second half, Steven Bergwijn wrapped things up with a fourth goal as he intercepted a poor back pass rounded the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 4-0.