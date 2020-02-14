1 hour ago

A Non-Governmental Organization, Good Neighbors Ghana, has equipped 39 community health volunteers with a motivational tool-kit to enhance their work delivery.

The tool-kit included a bicycle, torchlight, Wellington boots, raincoat and an Identity Card.

The presentation forms part of the organisation’s Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project (MaCHP) which was introduced in the district in 2017.

The MaCHP project which is being implemented in 20 communities, is aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality in the district, which is populated with isolated communities.

The project saw the training of health staff to strengthen the district’s CHP system, while 30 health facilities were provided tablets to help collate and process data to enhance management of cases for improved service delivery.

Some 39 community health volunteers and members of Community Health Management Committees were trained as well, under the project.

The Country Representative of Good Neighbors Ghana, Ilwon Seo, explained after two years of implementing the project, his outfit and the Ghana Health Services identified the need to equip the health volunteers, to make them more efficient.

“We agreed to give the volunteers a tool-kit, which included a bicycle, to help them move around the communities, a torchlight and raincoat”

“The Volunteers are not paid, hence, we decided to give them ID cards, to at least give them some identity in the community”, he added.

Mr. Seo however, indicated the project would be rolling out after 6 months, but urged the District Health Directorate to ensure the volunteers remain committed to their services.

The Adaklu District Director of the Ghana Health Services, Charles Azagba, disclosed the MaCHP project played a significant role in the District recording a 0% Traditional Birth Attendant (TBA) delivery.

He expressed optimism provision of the motivational tool-kit would take the District a step closer to achieving universal health coverage.



A Volunteer, Bernard Amedzudzor, expressed delight at the gesture, hoping the items would help them extend their services too hard to reach areas in the district.

The MaCHP project is also being implemented in 20 communities, in the Upper Manya Krobo district of the Eastern Region.

Source: myjoyonline.com