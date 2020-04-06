1 hour ago

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 5, 2020, read his 5th coronavirus address to the nation on measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The President after the address, has received accolades from people far and near for his sterling leadership, powerful address to the nation in the midst of the pandemic.

The latest to shower praises unto Nana Akufo-Addo is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho.

The former director of communication at the presidency under the late Mills era said the messages and speeches by the president inspired hope.

Making specific reference to the fifth address by the president on the outbreak, Mr. Anyidoho said the speech contained all the necessary ingredients of the principles of crisis communication.

"Good speech; as someone who used to write President Atta-Mills’ speeches, I would have written a similar speech because it has all the necessary ingredients of the principles of Crisis Communication.”

He admonished Ghanaians to rally behind the president in fighting the deadly virus since it has no political colour.

He described the outbreak as an enemy that must be defeated through a collective approach.

He further admonished Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety measures, stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to support him to ensure that the scourge of this virus becomes nothing but a temporary blip on the fortunes of our nation, and we will go on to realise the vision and aspirations of our forebears, who envisioned Ghana to be a free, democratic, prosperous nation, the beacon of freedom and justice, the Black Star of Africa, the harbinger of a new black civilisation in which the dignity and prosperity of black people everywhere are assured.