38 minutes ago

Coach of Legon Cities, Goran Barjaktarevic says that he is happy his side have been able to record their first three points of the season having struggled a lot.

Moneybags Legon Cities secured their first three points of the season on Friday night against Bechem United after five failed attempts.

Cities had recorded three draws and two loses before finally getting their first three points of the Ghana Premier League season.

"Take the pressure off. Let the boys enjoy their win and the first three points."he said during the post game press conference.

"Second half performance? We deliver everything we have in the first fifteen minutes and we won. Our plan was better."

"No pressure at all, I just asked the boys to play to the tactical instructions and they just did that."he said.

"I won, that's good. Now, I have to prepare for my next game, that's my way of thinking and my football idea."

"We won our first game of the season and that is massive."he added.