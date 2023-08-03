6 minutes ago

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) undergoes transformative updates, integrating AI-powered videos and images in response to user queries. Discover how Google harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance search accuracy and cater to diverse information needs in this BBC report.

Introduction:

Empowering Search with Videos:

AI's Influence on Search Technologies:

Generative AI: A Catalyst for Economic Growth:

SGE's Unique Differentiator:

Pursuit of Speed and Efficiency:

Conclusion:

Google, the technology giant renowned for its cutting-edge innovations, continues to push the boundaries of search engine capabilities. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Google introduces significant enhancements to its Search Generative Experience (SGE). With a focus on delivering precise answers to user queries, this experimental AI-driven search will now incorporate relevant videos along with text-based results. In this BBC report, we delve into the transformative changes that AI brings to Google search, elevating the user experience and broadening the spectrum of information available.Recognizing the growing preference for video content, Google augments its search results by integrating relevant videos in response to user queries. As part of the Search Generative Experience, users signing up for the service will soon witness an enriching blend of text and video results. For instance, if a user seeks guidance on a specific yoga pose, Google's AI engine will generate a comprehensive response encompassing text descriptions sourced from the internet, complemented by instructive yoga videos from "YouTube."The advent of AI-driven products in the market has sparked a competitive race among tech giants. OpenAI's ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that provides human-like answers, made waves last year, prompting companies like Google to unveil their own AI-powered products. Google introduced Bard, a rival to ChatGPT, while Microsoft intensified its investment in OpenAI and integrated AI results into its Bing search engine. These advancements showcase the far-reaching impact of AI on transforming search technologies and catering to user needs.The proliferation of AI technology extends beyond search engines, with numerous companies harnessing its potential to offer tailored services. Language learning, selfies, and dating platforms are among the domains benefiting from AI-driven solutions. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, generative AI, such as ChatGPT and Bard, could contribute an impressive $4.4 trillion in annual value to the global economy. The integration of AI across diverse sectors underscores its significance in shaping the future of technology.What sets Google's SGE apart from conventional AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard is its transparent approach to sourcing information. SGE lists the specific sources from which it gathers information, providing users with a valuable reference point for research and verification. Additionally, Google introduces publication dates for linked websites, empowering users to identify the most up-to-date and reliable sources for their inquiries.In its relentless pursuit of excellence, Google actively seeks ways to optimize SGE's performance. Last month, the company achieved a significant milestone by halving the time required for SGE to generate AI images. This ongoing commitment to enhancing speed and efficiency reflects Google's dedication to delivering fast and accurate search results to its global user base.Google's integration of artificial intelligence into its search capabilities marks a transformative chapter in the realm of information retrieval. Through the Search Generative Experience, users gain access to a holistic blend of text and video results, offering a richer and more engaging search experience. As AI continues to shape search technologies and redefine user expectations, Google's commitment to transparency, speed, and accuracy cements its position as a trailblazer in the world of AI-powered search engines.