Ghanaian striker Francis Afriye is reported to have left Kenyan side Gor Mahia without the consent of the club's management, according to reports in the Ghanaian media.

The former Bechem United attacking sensation will not be returning to the club who are facing serious financial challenges.

Afriyie missed last Sunday's 3-0 Kenyan Premier League win over debutants Kisumu All Stars without any official reason from the club for his absence.

The in form striker is currently in Ghana for holidays while his agent is working at finding him a new club in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, there were reports Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza were interested in his services.

Also Albanian side FK Partizani and Athletico Saltillo of Mexico have expressed interest.