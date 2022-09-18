6 hours ago

Veteran gospel artiste Martinson Larbi is reported dead in Germany.

The news of the death of the singer widely recognised for many popular gospel songs including Kronkron and Medawase started on social media last night.

Confirming the death of singer Martin Larbi colleague on his Facebook wall today, September 22, Nii Okai wrote “I just ministered your rendition last Sunday and you’re gone to glory… “Ferdinand David Larbi Martinson”.

There is scanty information about the cause of the singer’s death who was living in Germany. Already, some gospel artistes are writing tributes in his memory.

“In glorious attendance and in the company of Yeshua, the 4 living creatures, the 24 elders, the cherubim’s and seraphim’s and the faith holders…..

Rejoice with the angels in YHWHs court. You didn’t compromise and I know you are enjoying the promise of our father.

Fare thee well valiant soldier, big bro, Senior and soul winner Rev. Ferdinand Martinson Larbi”, gospel artiste Denzel Prempeh posted on Facebook.

Born Ferdinand David Larbi-Martinson, the late Martin Larbi described himself as a songwriter, guitarist, singer and director.

As a prolific songwriter, Rev. Martin Larbi has written many inspiring songs for a number of Ghanaian gospel artistes, many of whom have become household names.

Martin Larbi demonstrated his versatility and service by singing back-ups for most of the gospel artistes back in the day.

A teacher by profession, Rev Martinson, who hails from Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, had his education at New Juaben Secondary School and Kibi Training College.