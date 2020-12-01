3 hours ago

Gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy has recounted how she nearly committed suicide by stabbing herself but for the timely intervention of a Christian brother.

According to her, she tried killing herself after she was caught for lying to take money in the name of a prophetess she lived with in Koforidua, the capital of Eastern Region where she spent most of her life growing up.

“I remember I was once living in a house where the landlady was a prophetess and I used her name to solicit for funds from her friend whilst she was unaware. So one day, it happened that, the woman I went to take the money from came for prayers from the prophetess and this is what happened, ” Ohemaa Mercy narrated in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“I had already told the woman that my landlady was ejecting me from the house, but then I had a serious issue to settle and I didn’t know what to tell the woman for her to give the money to me so I had to lie at that particular time at the expense of the prophetess I lived with. When she came to meet her she asked ‘Mercy is it this woman whom you said was mistreating you? If I had known I would have spoken to her to allow you stay’, ” she added.

She said it was a Sunday after church when she was called in the presence of elders and pastors of the church and she was scolded because she had lied to solicit money without the consent of the prophetess.

According to her, it was an embarrassing spectacle.

“At the time I wished the earth could swallow me. I run into my room, took a knife and decided to kill myself though I could hear my child calling me, I didn’t mind because Satan is always stronger when he wants you to do things to hurt yourself, ” she confessed.

“God being so good, there was this brother who broke into her room to save me. I remember he told me that I shouldn’t kill myself, because this is not the end of my life and that God has so much for me. In fact I thank God for that particular brother that saved my life,” she confessed.