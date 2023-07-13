41 minutes ago

Kwabena Agyapong, a presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a sports journalist, has called on the government to actively promote and invest in the sports sector of the country.

Agyapong believes that substantial investments in sports are necessary for the growth and success of Ghanaian teams.

He expresses concern over the lack of government support, which has hindered Ghanaian teams from making significant contributions in global sports events.

During the launch of his campaign, Agyapong highlighted the absence of spectators at local stadiums, particularly during the recently concluded season, as a pressing issue.

He acknowledges that people now have various alternatives, such as televised football competitions, which can affect attendance at local matches.

However, Agyapong firmly believes that the government has a vital role to play in revitalizing the sports industry.

He emphasizes that football is a spectator sport and asserts that the success of the sport relies on having fans in the stadium.

Despite the competition from televised football, Agyapong argues that the government can still be intentional in its support for local teams.

"It does not stop the government from being deliberate about it to support our teams," Agyapong stated.

His call for the government to prioritize the sports sector and invest in its growth reflects a desire to see Ghanaian teams thrive and make significant strides in both local and global competitions.