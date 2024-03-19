26 minutes ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to revise the payment methods to road contractors to check the trend where contractors easily abandon road projects due to financial constraints which affects economic growth in the affected areas.

He suggests that payments to contractors should be staggered rather than provided in lump sums, allowing them to maintain financial stability and meet project deadlines.

Highlighting the significance of road infrastructure for Ghana’s socioeconomic progress, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urges the Ministry of Roads and Highways to prioritize the construction and restoration of key road networks nationwide.

He emphasizes the need for timely payments to contractors, addressing their persistent grievances, and stresses the importance of quality workmanship to ensure the longevity of road projects.

During a courtesy call by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene reiterated these points.

Minister Asenso Boakye, accompanied by ministry officials, conducted inspections of various ongoing road projects in the Ashanti Region, including the Kwabre East town roads, Kenyase inner roads, and the Atafoa bridge project aimed at mitigating flooding.

The team also assessed progress on projects such as the Asuofua, Kokoso, and Kumasi-Sunyani roads, as well as the Suame Interchange.

Minister Asenso Boakye assured that the government remains committed to completing these vital projects, alleviating the challenges faced by motorists.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed confidence in Minister Asenso Boakye’s ability to deliver and urged ministry officials to provide him with the necessary support.