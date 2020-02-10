1 hour ago

The government will organise a town hall meeting in Kumasi tomorrow to give an account of its performance in office so far.

The event which is expected to be headlined by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will showcase what the government describes as its achievements and the fulfillment of its campaign promises and commitments to Ghanaians.

Dubbed Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair, the event will be on the theme “Demonstrating Fulfillment of our Promises.”

At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, explained that the town hall meeting will show evidence of the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

He stated that the objectives of the Town Hall Meeting was to ensure accountability in accordance with the 1992 Constitution, guarantee inclusive and participatory development and also provide an opportunity for people to interact with government agencies.

“It would be recalled that in the 2016 Manifesto of the NPP, it committed 388 promises.

Dr Bawumia’s presentation will set the tone as a public accounting mechanism for the work done by the Akufo-Addo administration with references to its 388 manifesto promises and commitments,” he said.

Data –driven

The Minister of Information explained that the presentation by the Vice President would rely heavily on data to show empirical evidence of the government’s achievements.

“Evidence of the work done will also be mounted in a results fair exhibition led by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation similar to that which took place in Accra a few weeks ago,” he said.

Campaign promises

During the 2016 elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a plethora of promises and commitments in its manifesto.

Notable among them were free education at the Senior High School (SHS) level, a private sector led establishment of factories in all the 275 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), the restoration of teachers and nurses training allowances and the election of Chief Executives of the MMDAs.