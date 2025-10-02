3 hours ago

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in partnership with the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), has announced new minimum guaranteed farmgate prices for key food commodities.

In a statement dated September 29, 2025, the ministry said NAFCO will purchase a 100kg bag of maize at GH¢450, a 50kg bag of rice at GH¢625, and a 34kg bag of gari at GH¢340.

The prices were set by the Producer Price Determination Committee (PPDC) during its maiden meeting held on September 11–12, 2025, following its inauguration.

According to the ministry, the intervention forms part of government’s efforts to tackle the problem of unsold surplus grains, while also ensuring farmers receive fair returns for their produce.

“These guaranteed farmgate prices are part of government’s interventions to address the challenges of unsold surplus grains in the market,” the statement noted.

Farmers were urged not to sell their produce below the announced rates. The ministry further advised that any farmer facing pressure from buyers offering lower prices should sell directly to NAFCO, where they would be assured of receiving the approved price.

The ministry assured stakeholders that the measure is designed to safeguard farmer livelihoods, protect the integrity of the domestic grain market, and strengthen national food security.