Coordinator for Zongo and Inner Cities development Secretariat and former Member of Parliament(MP) for Offinso South, Ben Abdallah, has said that government is committed to the development of zongo communities across the country.

According to him, the NPP government as a policy has set up various secretariats for the various development agenda for the Zongo communities.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the Zongo communities have far been neglected by various governments and they also rightly deserve their fair share of the national cake.

He said government is not undertaking these projects in the strong holds of the NPP government because it recognizes they are all Ghanaians who pay taxes to the development of the country.

"It will interest you to however note that most of these projects are being undertaken in the strongholds of the opposition NDC and that is not what government is looking at. As a government, we cannot decide to politically carry out developmental projects."

"There should be even share of the national cake and this is the only way government can help to provide infrastructure for the zongo communities," he said.

In this regard the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been commissioning a number of projects undertaken by the government through the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) in the Ashanti Region.

At separate ceremonies at Asokore (Asokore Quranic Islamic School), Effiduase (Hamdaniya Islamic School), both in the Sekyere East District, and at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis, Vice President Bawumia commissioned furnished classroom blocks, a water system and a Community Sports and Social Centre as part of his two day visit to the Region.

Other Zongo communities that have benefitted from the construction of Astro Turfs are Madina, New Fadama, Kyebi, Tafo, Walewale, Salaga, Akyem Oda, Kwabeng, Agogo and Dodowa. The rest are: Manhyia (work has just begun), Larabanga, Esikado, Chiraa, Sowutuom, Yeji, Bolga and Dunkwa- on-Ofin.