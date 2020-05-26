3 hours ago

Maverick politician and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has opined that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is depriving its people of contracts, offering them rather to members of the opposition party.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the legislator indicated that his party is awarding all the ‘juicy contracts’ to National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

He said “NDC stayed in power for eight years and sidelined NPP people…So if you want to balance the equation, NPP in power also needs to resource its people for eight years".

“But the current NPP government is dealing more with the NDC and I have a problem with it,” he added.

When asked if he never got contracts under the NDC he said: “it was only former President Mahama who asked the Energy Ministry to pay my $14m. It took six solid years for them to pay the money for a project that was completed in 2008.”

According to him, it took Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to validate his claims after his wife appeared before them 77 times for questioning.

Meanwhile, the MP says he does not fear for his life despite his controversial statements and his habit of exposing what he termed as ‘dubious characters’.

“I know, but I believe all die be die so whatever happens one day definitely you’re going to go so I don’t let the death intimidate me in order to live my normal life, I’m just free. Whatever happens so be it.”