1 hour ago

Government has designated the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) as coronavirus treatment centre for diplomats in Ghana.

Consequently, all suspected cases of the deadly virus involving staff and personnel of diplomatic missions, honorary consulates and international organisations in Ghana are to be reported directly to the Director of the UGMC.

“…The Government of Ghana has designated the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) as the COVID-19 treatment facility for the diplomatic community in Ghana” an April 28 memo from the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

The newly constructed ultra-modern facility which was recently operationalized, has been one of the treatment centres for persons who have tested positive for the deadly virus in Accra.

Last Thursday, Chief Executive of the facility, Darius Osei, told journalists that three coronavirus patients who required ventilators and eight other patients were being given treatment at the facility.

He said at the time that said 18 persons with the virus have already been treated and discharged from the facility.

Ghana’s current situation

Ghana has as at Tuesday recorded 1,671 cases with 16 deaths and 188 recoveries.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with 1,433 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 84 cases and Eastern Region with 57 cases.