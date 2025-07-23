2 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed government’s determination to stamp out illegal mining, describing the campaign as a long-term national undertaking requiring sustained effort and patience.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on July 23, 2025, Mr. Buah was candid about the scale and complexity of the challenge.

He stated that while the fight against illegal mining—commonly known as galamsey—is far from easy, government remains resolute and focused on achieving lasting results. He likened the process to a marathon rather than a quick sprint, insisting that perseverance will ultimately bring success.

Mr. Buah was also quick to clarify that the administration is not anti-mining. Rather, he stressed the importance of promoting responsible mining practices that protect the environment and the livelihoods of future generations.

According to him, the Ministry is fully committed to encouraging sustainability and ensuring that mining activities do not destroy Ghana’s natural resources.

The Minister disclosed that ongoing clampdowns across the country have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of pieces of equipment used in illegal mining.

So far, authorities have impounded 425 excavators and various other machinery through intensified operations.

Further backing this national effort, the Forestry Commission has also stepped up enforcement within forest reserves.

Their interventions have led to the confiscation of 177 excavators, four bulldozers, 12 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 155 water pumping machines, 184 changfang machines, 15 gold detectors, and 10 heavy-duty generators—tools often used by illegal miners to degrade forest lands.

Mr. Buah’s remarks underscore a wider government strategy aimed at not only curbing illegal mining but also building a culture of accountability and sustainable resource management in Ghana’s extractive sector.