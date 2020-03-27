2 hours ago

Government, through the Risk Communications and Social Mobilisation Group of the Ghana Health Service, on Thursday organised a sensitisation workshop for political parties to rally them towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of political parties present at the meeting included the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People's Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

It formed part of government's objectives of engaging with faith-based organizations, trade union associations, market queens and education institutions to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The virus has so far affected 132 people in the country with three deaths, according to the Ghana Health Service portal for updating the public.

The event was organised by the Information Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in his welcome remarks, said political parties had large followings, therefore, they could play a crucial role in disseminating information to the populace and sometimes offer alternative ideas on how to combat the virus.

"We're in the midst of a global challenge, with a national dimension, therefore, it's not time to score a political capital out of the situation.

"We must all rally together to battle this pandemic on a common front," the Minister advised.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said health experts would educate members of the political parties on the deadly virus and solicit their ideas and alternative suggestions to end the scourge.

Mr Alexander K.K. Abban, a Deputy Minister of Health, for his part, underscored the need to work in unity to fight a common enemy, devoid of any bickering and mudslinging.

He said the situation is precarious, hence the need for everybody put his shoulders to the wheel to fight the deadly virus.

"We need ideas and those ideas must not be shaped in political partisanship but work together as Ghanaians on a common mission," the Deputy Minister advised.

Source: peacefmonline