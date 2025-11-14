2 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced the creation of a US$500 million Oil Palm Development Finance Window to drive long-term growth and sustainability in Ghana’s oil palm industry.

He disclosed this on Thursday, November 13, while presenting the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

Dr Forson explained that oil palm is a long-gestation crop that requires patient and affordable capital, as it can take up to seven years to reach full maturity. He noted that short-term commercial loans, with their high interest rates and rigid repayment demands, are not suitable for such projects.

To address this financing gap, the government is collaborating with the World Bank, other development finance institutions (DFIs), and the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) to operationalise the dedicated facility.

The US$500 million financing window will offer long-tenor loans aligned with the crop’s development cycle, provide a five-year moratorium on both principal and interest, and apply concessional interest rates to attract private sector participation.

The fund will cover up to 70 percent of project costs, with cooperatives and private investors expected to contribute the remaining 30 percent.

Dr Forson added that all supported projects will be required to meet strict sustainability and governance standards to ensure environmental protection, decent job creation, and respect for labour rights.