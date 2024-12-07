3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined strategies to significantly minimize government spending.

He pledged to reduce the government's budget by GH¢30 billion, equivalent to 3% of GDP, to free up funds for developmental projects to benefit the nation.

In pursuit of this goal, he noted that he plans to appoint a streamlined cabinet of fifty (50) ministers to manage the state's affairs, as opposed to a larger body that strains the nation's finances.

During a dialogue with the clergy in the Northern Region, he addressed how he would tackle the high costs associated with running the government.

"I have made it clear and even stated that I want to bring down government expenditure and the size of government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which is about GH¢30 billion over the next four years, and I have also made it clear that I will have no more than 50 ministers, which is also to say I want to bring the size of government down," he said as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

Dr. Bawumia is actively campaigning across regions, garnering support for the pending elections.

The general elections are set for December 7, 2024.