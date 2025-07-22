3 hours ago

The government’s decision to abolish the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy has received strong backing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), paving the way for its inclusion in the upcoming mid-year budget review scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The move follows a series of consultations between the government and key stakeholders, including the IMF and local business groups, as part of broader tax reform efforts.

Speaking to Joy Business, Edward Apenteng Gyamera, Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), confirmed that the removal of the levy had gained widespread support among stakeholders.

“From the engagements with stakeholders and the IMF, the removal of the COVID levy is something that has been agreed upon. Everyone is of the view that it should be taken off once the reform process is complete,” Gyamera stated.

He noted that business associations have also embraced the idea of streamlining tax structures, including the removal of the cascading effect of levies—a measure that would integrate levies into the VAT system and allow businesses to claim input deductions, thereby easing tax burdens.

The Commissioner said the ongoing engagements signal a growing consensus around reforms that not only simplify Ghana’s tax regime but also enhance domestic revenue mobilization without stifling business growth.

The reforms, he explained, are designed to promote fairer and more efficient taxation, making it easier for companies to operate within the formal economy.

“Many of the business associations have expressed confidence that the reforms will reduce the overall tax burden and create a more business-friendly environment,” Gyamera added.

Background: The COVID-19 Levy

The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy was introduced in 2021 under the previous administration to generate revenue for pandemic-related expenditures. Enacted through the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, it imposed a special levy on the supply of goods and services and on imports.

While it served as a key source of funding during the pandemic, businesses and analysts have since questioned its continued relevance, especially as the country moves into post-pandemic recovery.

Finance Minister Dr. Casel Ato Forson is expected to formally announce the levy’s removal as part of a broader package of tax reforms during the upcoming mid-year budget presentation.