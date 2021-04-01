21 minutes ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu says the government is impressed with the low numbers of COVID-19 cases that have been recorded in the country in recent times.

He attributed the current situation to strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Global Health Fund for 2021 to 2024, Mr. Agyeman Manu reiterated the government’s commitment to vaccinate all Ghanaians by the close of the year.

“We are currently seeing active cases hovering around 2,000 and this represents a massive improvement in our fight.”

“We are currently making all efforts to vaccinate Ghanaians so as to ensure that we leave no one behind in our vaccination campaign,” the minister said.

Ghana currently has 1,775 active cases of the virus having dealt with a recent surge in cases that saw the active cases rise to over 6,000.

There have been 743 deaths from 90,583 known infections.

The Ghana Health Service has also indicated that 88,065 persons have recovered or been discharged following infection.

Ghana’s ongoing vaccination drive has seen 546,333 persons vaccinated as of March 30.

Heading into the Easter period, there has however been concern that Ghana could see a similar surge in cases that followed the Christmas festivities.

Ahead of the Easter period, police have come out to remind churches and mosques of their two-hour limit for gatherings.

Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages cannot be held during the season.

The police have also warned against the hosting of any carnival, festival, beach gathering, street dances, procession, parades among others.

Source: citifmonline