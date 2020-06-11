3 hours ago

James Agalga, the Builsa North MP has stated that the Akufo-Addo administration is intimidating citizens who speak out, and this violates their right to free speech.

According to him, the arrest of the self-acclaimed pastor who allegedly threatened to kill Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, breached his rights.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, James Agalga, who is the Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior, condemned the tactics used by National Security officials in handling the pastor.

He said, “These are worrying times for the country. I think the government has chosen a certain path which is aimed at intimidating people who speak out in protest against the dangerous path that they have chosen to take all of us.

“Therefore as the Minority, we want to, in no uncertain terms condemn and denounce the actions of the security operatives who effected the arrest of the Apostle...”

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei was arrested by National Security Operatives last Tuesday, June 9, and has subsequently been remanded by an Accra Circuit court for allegedly threatening to kill Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

He was charged with ‘threat of death’, ‘offensive conduct...breach of peace’ and ‘possession of narcotics’.

James Agalaga accused the security agencies of selectivity in the arrest of the Apostle, and the subsequent invitation of Bernard Mornah and the Rtd. Major (Osahene) Boakye Djan.

The MP questioned why Nana Obiri Boahene, the NPP’s Deputy General Secretary, has not been invited by the security for making similar comments.

“There appears to be some amount of selectivity when it comes to dealing with matters of this nature,” Agalaga said.

He claimed that the president’s human rights credentials have diminished due to the constant harassment of his political opponents and intimidation by his appointed security operatives.

James Agalga, however, emphasized that officials in opposition parties will not be intimidated over any harassment by the Akufo-Addo administration.

