1 hour ago

Apostle Dr. Ernest N. Adulai, Senior Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church in Hohoe has called on government to support media practitioners in the fight against coronavirus.

“It is rather unfortunate that with all that is happening, I have not seen much support for the media from government. They are key frontline workers and must not be sidelined,” he stated.

Dr. Adulai said this when he presented a cheque for GH?700.00 to the Heritage FM Limited in Hohoe, a local radio station to support its operations.

He said the media continued to play vital roles as an arm of government in the decentralization of programmes and policies, including education and provision of information on COVID-19 and should be recognized in any plans drawn by government.

The Senior Pastor also called on religious and corporate bodies to help support the media to operate adding that “without the media, we will be in hot waters so we should not take them for granted at all.”

Mr. Folley Frank, General Manager of Heritage FM Limited expressed gratitude to Dr. Adulai for the support and called for more support for media practitioners from organizations and government.

Source: peacefmonline