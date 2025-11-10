3 hours ago

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has announced that the government will require approximately GH¢500 million to tackle the current oversupply of farm produce across the country, commonly referred to as a food glut.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, November 10, 2025, Mr. Opoku emphasised the need for a coordinated and data-driven approach to address the issue effectively. He cautioned that failure to act swiftly could discourage farmers from reinvesting in agriculture.

“You do not just get up and move into a farm because there is a glut. You need to go there with your technical team to ascertain the quantity of produce to be procured,” he explained. “From the figures we are receiving, we will need about GH¢500 million to be able to clear it.”

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry is in talks with the World Food Programme (WFP) and other development partners to develop sustainable strategies for managing the current glut and preventing future recurrences.

“If we handle this situation properly, it will motivate farmers to continue investing in agriculture because it will remain profitable,” Mr. Opoku stated. “But if we allow these foods to go to waste, it will be one of the biggest losses of the century, and farmers will lose confidence in the sector.”

The government’s intervention forms part of broader measures aimed at stabilising food prices, protecting farmers’ livelihoods, and ensuring sustainable agricultural production nationwide.