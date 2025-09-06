2 hours ago

Presidential staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has weighed in on the ongoing standoff between MultiChoice Ghana and the government, urging the broadcaster to reconsider its posture in the face of regulatory scrutiny.

Speaking on Prime Insights, the former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP) argued that if MultiChoice finds the regulatory environment too burdensome, it should consider exiting the market.

“This is a sovereign nation, and you are coming here to do business because you are earning money. So why are you here? If you're not making a profit, you should just say, ‘You are stressing us, so we are folding up.’ The fact that you are still here means there is some kind of benefit that endures from your operations. So why don’t you calm down and say, ‘This is your country. I’m here."

Madam Jantuah maintained that MultiChoice’s sustained operations in Ghana suggest its business remains viable and profitable. She challenged the notion that government oversight amounts to harassment.

“This has nothing to do with politics. There's no bullying here,” she added, stressing that the issue should be viewed through the lens of public interest and corporate responsibility.

Her remarks come amid tense negotiations between the government, led by Communications Minister Sam George and MultiChoice, over what officials describe as “unjustifiably high” subscription fees.

The dispute has dominated headlines and sparked widespread debate on social media, with growing public pressure for pricing reforms.

Nana Yaa's Jantuah’s latest comments echo earlier criticisms she voiced in August, when she called for lower prices and accused the broadcaster of airing outdated foreign content.