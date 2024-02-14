17 minutes ago

The government of Ghana is embarking on an ambitious initiative to enhance the country's sports landscape by transforming the Borteyman Sports Complex into a pioneering University for Sports Development.

Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Bawa Abdul Majeed, unveiled this bold plan, highlighting the vision to elevate the recently inaugurated facility into a hub for sports education and advancement.

"The plan for this facility is that, after the government won the bid for this program, they put up a comprehensive plan to turn this place into a University for Sports Development, and that is the plan moving forward," he revealed to Citi Sports.

Majeed emphasized the potential of the complex, citing its expansive land and existing infrastructure as conducive factors for the envisioned transformation.

He outlined the government's intent to utilize the various offices within the facility to establish the University for Sports Development seamlessly.

"The government’s plan is to turn this place into a University for Sports Development, and that is what is on the agenda for the Borteyman Sports Complex," he reiterated.

In related developments, Ghana's Black Satellites and Black Princesses are poised to represent the nation in football at the upcoming African Games.

The Black Princesses are grouped with Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia in Group A, while the Black Satellites will contend with Benin, Congo, and Gambia in Group A as well.

The African Games, a showcase of athletic talent and sportsmanship, are scheduled to conclude on Saturday, March 23, 2024.