The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to preserving the stability of the Ghana cedi and consolidating the recent gains made in the economy.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Cedi in Accra on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Dr. Forson assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to pursue disciplined fiscal and monetary policies to maintain the currency’s resilience.

“I want to use this opportunity to reaffirm that the government of Ghana remains fully committed. We shall stay the course to ensure that the Ghana cedi remains stable and that the gains we are witnessing are sustained,” he stated.

The Finance Minister also emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in protecting the national currency, urging citizens to value and use the cedi with pride and care.

“As citizens, we each have a role to play. We must uphold the sanctity of the cedi as our legal tender — preserving it with dignity and protecting it jealously,” he added.

Dr. Forson’s remarks come at a time when the cedi has shown remarkable strength in recent months, supported by prudent government policies and renewed market confidence.