1 hour ago

The Producer Price Regulatory Committee (PPRC) has announced a new upward adjustment in the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, revealed that the price per 64kg bag has been increased from GH¢3,225 to GH¢3,625, effective Friday, October 3, 2025.

Dr. Forson explained that the decision reflects President John Mahama’s commitment to ensuring cocoa farmers receive a fairer share of global market earnings. He noted that the earlier price of GH¢3,225 represented about 70% of the international market price, based on previous forecasts of global cocoa prices and exchange rates.

“Given recent changes in global market conditions, it became necessary to revise the price upwards. The new rate provides farmers with an additional GH¢400 per 64kg bag sold,” he said.

The Minister also assured that government remains committed to introducing policies that will enhance the welfare of cocoa farmers. Among these initiatives, he disclosed, is a forthcoming scholarship scheme to support children of cocoa farmers in accessing tertiary education.

The adjustment in the producer price marks one of the government’s strongest signals yet of its intent to strengthen the cocoa sector, which remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy and a key source of livelihood for millions of households.