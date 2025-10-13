2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has successfully raised GH¢6.33 billion in its latest Treasury bill auction, surpassing its target of GH¢5.26 billion by GH¢1.06 billion.

According to auction results released by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), total bids received amounted to GH¢6.50 billion, marking a return to oversubscription after several weeks of shortfalls in previous sales.

Analysts say the strong investor participation reflects renewed market confidence and appetite for the government’s short-term debt instruments.

In terms of yields, the 91-day bill cleared at 10.53%, slightly higher than 10.47% recorded at the previous auction. The 182-day and 364-day bills were issued at 12.30% and 12.86%, respectively.

The government is expected to return to the Treasury market on October 17, 2025, with a plan to raise GH¢6.57 billion to refinance maturing debts and support short-term budget operations.