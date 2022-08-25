2 hours ago

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), has reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improved sanitation in Ghana.

She said the ministry had taken every opportunity to provide modern equipment that was needed for health services and management to deliver good sanitation

Madam Dapaah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when she donated medical equipment to three schools of hygiene in Accra, Ho and Tamale, worth 100,000 dollars to help in the delivery of health services.

The gadgets were 1,000 pieces of test tubes, 600 pieces of glass pipette and bulbs, 300 pieces each of magnetic fitters, conical flask, glass funnels and volumetric flasks, 100 pieces each of test tube holders and screw cap and plastic container (400 ml).

Others were 150 each of spatula and stirring rod, 120 wash bottles, 50 forceps, 30 measuring cylinders, 15 adjustable volume calibrated micropipette, three each of stuart scientific hot plate, and connect magnetic stirrer.

The rest were analytical balance, desiccator, Bunsen burner, weighing scale, benchtop conductivity, six culture plates and one inoculation chamber as well as six each of photocopier machines and projectors, and 18 colour printers.

Madam Dapaah said the donation was to help the schools to provide quality public health education to the students.