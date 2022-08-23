1 hour ago

The Ministry of Finance has reiterated the suspension of financial clearance for post-retirement contracts.

This follows the approval of the budget of the 2022 fiscal year.

Paragraph 324 of 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy stated that “Government has with immediate effect, suspended the granting of approval for post-retirement contract appointments, except in cases where the skills of the retiring officer are in short supply and unavoidably needed.”

In a statement, the Ministry reminded Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies of the expenditure measures as outlined in the budget.

“In view of this, we are unable to grant financial clearance for post-retirement contract appointment at this stage”, the release concluded.

This is also coming at a time when President Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Education has extended by a year, the contract of the Deputy Director General in charge of the Management Services at the GES, Anthony Boateng.

Source: citifmonline