1 hour ago

The ground floor of Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 1 has been rented to McDan Aviation, a company belonging to the CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, Ghana’s Aviation minister Joseph Kofi Adda disclosed to Parliament on Wednesday, 19 February 2020.

Responding to a question on the floor of Parliament posed by the Ranking Member of the Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, Mr Adda explained that all domestic flights were relocated from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 after the inauguration of Terminal 3 to ensure operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Mr Adda also revealed that the private company has signed a management agreement with the army of the United States to provide logistics and handling services through Terminal 1.

“The Marquee Tent used as the departure lounge has become dilapidated and needed to be replaced”, Mr Adda reported to the House, explaining

Source: classfmonline