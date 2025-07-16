1 hour ago

The Director of Power at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Solomon Adjetey, has disclosed that the government is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to ensure fairness, transparency, and long-term financial sustainability in Ghana’s power sector.

The review is part of a broader Energy Sector Recovery Programme designed to stabilise the industry, restore investor confidence, and reshape the country’s energy landscape for the better.

Speaking at the West African market expansion launch of global electronics brand TCL, Adjetey reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency and creating a regulatory environment that attracts private investment.

“At the heart of Ghana’s transition mission is access to reliable and affordable energy. The ministry is reviewing IPP contracts to align them with our goals of fairness, transparency, and financial viability,” he stated.

Adjetey stressed that Ghana’s energy transition is not solely about increasing the share of renewables, but also about rethinking infrastructure and adopting a sustainability-focused mindset.

“Energy efficiency goes beyond saving electricity; it’s about reducing consumption while enhancing productivity,” he said, adding that the global shift toward clean energy presents an opportunity for Ghana to lead with progressive policies and strategic investments.

He noted that the government is intensifying efforts to encourage private sector participation in electricity distribution, while also working to establish a Renewable Energy and Green Transition Fund to finance key projects in the sector.

According to him, boosting efficiency, streamlining regulations, and reducing technical and transmission losses are among the Ministry’s priorities for making energy more accessible and affordable.

“We’re exploring technical and financial partnerships to accelerate off-grid solar deployment, which will offer affordable renewable energy solutions to underserved communities,” he added.

Adjetey emphasized that Ghana’s energy transition will follow a people-centred, economically viable approach—one that aims to cut costs for businesses, generate green jobs, and reduce carbon emissions.

Green Building Code Implementation

As part of the broader green transition strategy, Adjetey also highlighted the implementation of the Ghana Green Building Code (GhBC) – officially designated GS 1207:2018. The code sets minimum requirements for construction, focusing on public health, safety, energy conservation, and environmental sustainability.

“This code is crucial for ensuring uniformity in standards and compliance among stakeholders in the building sector. It also contributes significantly to Ghana’s national commitment to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” he explained.

Adjetey further disclosed that the government is pursuing harmonised customs processes and cross-border regulatory frameworks to improve energy distribution and attract foreign investment—especially into priority sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and agro-processing.

With global technology and electronics companies increasingly producing energy-efficient devices, Adjetey said the government remains committed to creating an ecosystem that maximises their effectiveness and longevity in Ghana.

“These steps are part of a long-term vision to transform Ghana’s energy economy into one that is modern, sustainable, and inclusive,” he concluded.