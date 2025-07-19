6 hours ago

The Government of Ghana is actively reviewing existing agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to promote fairness, transparency, and long-term financial sustainability in the energy sector.

This review is part of a broader Energy Sector Recovery Programme aimed at stabilising the power industry and restoring investor confidence. If successful, it is expected to reshape Ghana’s energy landscape and support the country’s green transition goals.

Speaking at the West African market expansion launch of global electronics giant TCL in Accra, Director of Power at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Solomon Adjetey, disclosed the government's ongoing efforts in the sector.

Mr. Adjetey stressed that Ghana’s energy transition is not limited to adopting renewable energy sources, but also includes transforming infrastructure and shifting national attitudes towards sustainability.

While the government continues to promote private sector involvement in electricity distribution, it is also establishing a Renewable Energy and Green Transition Fund to support key initiatives across the energy value chain.

The Ministry, he added, is working to improve energy efficiency by constructing energy-smart facilities, streamlining regulatory processes, and reducing transmission losses to make electricity more affordable and accessible.

“We are seeking both technical and financial support to enhance efficiency, including the deployment of off-grid solar solutions to expand access to cheaper renewable energy,” Mr. Adjetey noted.

As part of the green transition, the government has begun implementing the Ghana Green Building Code (GhBC), officially known as GS 1207:2018. The code sets minimum standards for buildings with a focus on public health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Adjetey also highlighted the importance of aligning with technological innovation. With electronics and technology companies increasingly introducing energy-efficient products, he said government is committed to creating an ecosystem that supports the durability and optimal use of such technologies.

To attract more investment and improve cross-border trade, the government is also working toward harmonising customs procedures and regulatory frameworks across the subregion. This is expected to benefit key sectors including manufacturing, mining, and agro-processing.