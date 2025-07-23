2 hours ago

Ghana’s government has revoked 55 small-scale mining licenses granted during the country’s transitional period earlier this year, as part of a sweeping campaign to clean up the mining sector.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah made the announcement during the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, July 23.

The minister revealed that the revocations followed an audit conducted by the Small-Scale Mining Review Committee, which uncovered widespread irregularities.

Out of 1,278 active small-scale licenses reviewed, a staggering 907 are currently under investigation for potential cancellation.

Mr. Buah explained that the clampdown is not limited to small-scale operations. A broader assessment targeting large-scale mining companies is underway to ensure full compliance with Ghana’s environmental and legal frameworks.

The government, he affirmed, is determined to foster a transparent and sustainable mining industry.

“These measures are part of a broader agenda to sanitize the sector and restore discipline and accountability,” he noted.

He further updated the public on progress in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Since the beginning of the year, a coordinated crackdown involving the Ghana Police Service, the Armed Forces, and the National Security Secretariat has led to the seizure of 425 excavators and other pieces of mining equipment.

A total of 1,345 individuals have been arrested as part of these nationwide operations.

In forest reserves alone—where mining is strictly prohibited—authorities have confiscated 177 excavators, four bulldozers, 12 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 155 water pumps, 184 changfang machines, 15 gold detectors, and 10 industrial generators. Arrests in these protected areas stand at 286.

Mr. Buah concluded by stating that the Attorney-General’s office will soon provide updates on legal proceedings arising from these operations.

The minister reiterated the government's firm stance on restoring order to the mining sector and protecting the country’s natural environment for future generations.