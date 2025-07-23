1 hour ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced the revocation of 55 small-scale mining licenses issued during Ghana’s transitional period earlier this year, citing irregularities and non-compliance. Additionally, hundreds more licenses are currently under investigation.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, July 23, Mr. Buah revealed that an extensive audit conducted by the Small-Scale Mining Review Committee uncovered potential issues in the majority of existing licenses.

“Out of 1,278 active licenses, 907 are currently under review for possible revocation due to irregularities identified by the Committee,” the Minister stated.

He emphasized that the government's actions are part of a broader strategy to cleanse and reform the mining sector, ensuring transparency, environmental responsibility, and adherence to legal standards.

Mr. Buah further disclosed that similar audits are being carried out on large-scale mining concessions to assess compliance with environmental regulations and the terms of their licenses.

“These measures are aimed at sanitising the mining sector to promote sustainable operations,” he said.

The Minister also gave an update on ongoing anti-galamsey (illegal mining) efforts, revealing that 425 excavators and various other pieces of mining machinery have been seized in nationwide operations. These actions have been carried out in coordination with the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Security Secretariat.

To date, 1,345 arrests have been made across the country as part of the intensified crackdown.

In forest reserve areas specifically, authorities have confiscated:



177 excavators



4 bulldozers



12 vehicles



43 motorcycles



155 water pumping machines



184 changfang machines



15 gold detectors



10 heavy-duty generators

A total of 286 individuals have been arrested in these ecologically sensitive zones.

Mr. Buah noted that the Attorney-General will soon provide updates on prosecutions arising from these arrests, underscoring the government’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting Ghana’s natural environment.

“Our objective is to restore integrity to the mining sector and ensure that Ghana’s mineral wealth benefits the nation—not just a few,” he concluded.