Ghana Government has waived pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana effective Thursday, December 22, 2022 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

According to the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah passengers would rather receive their visas upon arrival into the country.

The move is in furtherance of the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative.

"The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora, a large number of whom have since traveled to and/or relocated to Ghana since 2019," the Minister said in a statement.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 22nd December, 2022 to 15th January 2023," he added.