Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the government has saved approximately $300 million through renegotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) — a move aimed at strengthening the financial stability and sustainability of Ghana’s energy sector.

Speaking during a working visit to the Volta River Authority (VRA) in Accra on Friday, October 17, Mr. Jinapor said the renegotiation process forms part of broader reforms to address structural challenges and reduce the cost of power generation.

“Based on the numbers I’m seeing, I’m confident that we can save a lot of money. So far, what the IPP renegotiation team has done tells me that we’re saving about $300 million,” he disclosed.

The Minister commended the collaborative work of the technical and legal teams involved in the negotiations, emphasizing that the savings will help reduce Ghana’s financial burden in the energy sector and create fiscal space for other development priorities.

Mr. Jinapor also highlighted the importance of continuity in policy and reform, acknowledging that successive administrations have contributed to progress in the energy sector.

“The previous administration did its bit, and we have also come to improve on it. It’s not always about politics — it’s about Ghana first. I don’t care about your political affiliation; as you sit here, let’s work together and turn around this sector,” he stated.

He further assured that the Ministry remains committed to maintaining a stable, affordable, and sustainable energy supply, urging all stakeholders — including state-owned enterprises, regulators, and private players — to work together in the national interest.

Mr. Jinapor concluded by reaffirming the government’s vision of transitioning Ghana’s energy mix toward cleaner and more efficient sources while safeguarding the country’s long-term energy security.