2 hours ago

It is said that coming events cast their shadows as on Sunday the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo lifted restrictions on the two women national teams that is the Black Princesses and the Black Maidens.

The two teams have qualifiers and tournaments to prepare for in the months of September and have been given the go ahead to start preparations.

The Ghana Football Association have decided to restart the football season in the month of October and it is believed that government will in two weeks time lift the restrictions on football as has been done for the two women national teams.

Government has been in talks with the GFA about the possible resumption of football and according to sources, things are progressing steadily as talks have been very positive.

There has been no football in Ghana since the middle of March when the government of Ghana placed restrictions on all sporting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives 168 Ghanaians.

Government has been gradually easing the restrictions with most social, religious activities like funerals, church service and recently drinking bars, tourist sites have all been opened to the public.

Football will according to sources return in the next two weeks as many sectors of the economy is returning to normalcy.

But before football will be given the green light by the government there must be a workable policy framework in place by the GFA to combat and mitigate the spread of the virus If there is a spread or spike within the sports.

The government is however working in tandem with the GFA to ensure that football returns like many other sectors.