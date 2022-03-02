3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, says the government is still committed to its vision of building a ‘Ghana beyond aid’ despite the challenges posed to the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government will do all it can to restore the economy unto a path of progress.

Speaking at the closing of the 2-day National Labour Conference at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, he said, “the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly affected the gains which we made in the last three years. Government is committed to turn around the economy and will do all it can to restore the economy from the devastating shackles of Covid-19 and other global threats that we are seeing.”

He added that, “On the objective of the Nana Addo government to build a modern, prosperous, and private sector-led economy anchored on the vision of the Ghana beyond aid, we haven’t abandoned that vision.”

The Ghanaian economy has seen a lot of challenges attributed to the pandemic. Among other things, fuel prices have recently seen an exponential increase crossing the GHS 8 per litre mark with the Ghanaian currency struggling on the international currency market.

The government, in a bid to address some of the economic challenges confronting the country has proposed the introduction of a 1.75% electronic transaction levy which it says will help the country self-finance its development.

Dr. Bawumia said the government will ensure that the private sector is supported while it also ensures efficiency in the public sector.

“We remain focused on improving public sector efficiency, rationalizing public expenditure, enhancing internal revenue mobilization, deepening the country’s digital footprints and spurring the growth of the private sector. We need your sustained support if we are to achieve this vision,” he said.

Source: citifmonline