53 minutes ago

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reversing Ghana’s five-year decline in oil production, announcing more than US$3.5 billion in new investment commitments as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) prepares to begin offshore drilling by late 2026.

Ghana’s crude output has fallen to its lowest level in six years, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of the upstream sector and its ability to generate critical development revenue. PIAC data show that crude production fell nearly 26 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025—from 24.86 million barrels to 18.42 million barrels. This marks the sixth consecutive year of declining production, driven largely by ageing fields and the absence of new discoveries.

The downturn has had severe fiscal implications. Petroleum receipts dropped by 56 percent, falling from US$840.77 million in the first half of 2024 to US$370.34 million over the same period in 2025.

Once regarded as one of Africa’s most promising new petroleum producers following the 2010 Jubilee discovery, Ghana’s output has steadily decreased since peaking at 71.44 million barrels in 2019, sliding to 48.25 million barrels in 2024.

Analysts attribute this trend to reservoir depletion and dwindling investment appetite. Despite earlier assurances from the Ministry of Energy, Ghana has not signed a single petroleum agreement since 2018—making 2025 the sixth consecutive year without fresh exploration commitments.

Presenting the 2026 Budget Statement, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the administration has taken “decisive action” to halt the decline, which saw production fall from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to a projected 36 million barrels in 2025.

He announced that investor-focused reforms had unlocked over US$3.5 billion in new commitments. These include a US$2 billion framework agreement to drill 20 new wells across the Jubilee and TEN fields, and a US$1.5 billion Memorandum of Intent with partners in the OCTP project to expand operations.

Dr. Forson also revealed growing interest from major oil players such as Shell, saying their potential entry would bring in capital, technology and technical expertise to bolster output. Additionally, GNPC is expected to commence drilling in the offshore Voltain Basin in October 2026, with early indications showing encouraging prospects.

He further disclosed that the government is reviewing upstream regulatory and fiscal frameworks to enhance competitiveness, transparency and investor confidence.

Reforms to Petroleum Fund Investments

A significant feature of the 2026 budget—anchored on the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation”—was a request for approval of a Revised Investment Policy for the Ghana Petroleum Funds (GPFs), as mandated under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), Act 815.

Dr. Forson noted that since 2011, the Funds have earned an average of just one percent annually, a performance he said underscores the limitations of restricting investments to low-risk foreign securities.

To address this, government plans to identify additional qualifying investment instruments to allow a portion of the Funds to support commercially viable domestic energy projects, such as gas and power infrastructure. According to him, this approach mirrors reforms in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and the UAE, whose sovereign wealth funds now channel resources into productive investments.

“This is a mindset shift—from passive savings to productive investment; from idle reserves abroad to energy that powers Ghana’s future. Our oil wealth must not sit; it must build,” he told Parliament.

Strict safeguards, transparency mechanisms and performance audits will accompany the changes, he added.

Concerns from Energy Think Tank

However, the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) has cautioned that redirecting the GPFs into domestic commercial projects could undermine their stabilisation function.

The think tank argued that the Funds are designed as external buffers held in US dollars, and exposing them to domestic risks could weaken their ability to cushion the economy during external shocks.

ASEC also raised concerns about government’s plan to construct a 1,200 MW state-owned thermal plant starting in 2026. It warned that Ghana risks repeating past mistakes that contributed to the accumulation of more than US$1.4 billion in energy sector debt due to excess capacity. Without addressing distribution losses and revenue collection inefficiencies, the group said, additional large-scale generation could increase fixed capacity charges.

“This suggests a continued bias toward visible, state-led generation projects over the distribution-sector reforms needed to stabilise the industry,” ASEC said.

The think tank further criticised what it described as chronic underutilisation of the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA)—the portion of oil revenues allocated to development priorities. As of September 2025, only 0.43 percent of the US$290 million available had been spent.

“The inability to deploy petroleum revenues, including for the GH¢30 billion Big Push Infrastructure Programme, constrains growth and undermines confidence in the government’s ability to translate revenue into productive investment,” ASEC added.