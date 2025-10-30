4 hours ago

The government will require an estimated US$2.3 billion to modernise and revamp operations at the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has revealed.

According to the Minister, the government—working in collaboration with VALCO’s management—is pursuing local financing options and investor partnerships to mobilise the needed funds to boost the company’s efficiency and global competitiveness.

Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah made the disclosure during a working visit to VALCO in Tema on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC).

He noted that VALCO is currently operating at only 23 percent of its installed capacity, a situation that has limited productivity and profitability. Out of the company’s five smelting ports, only two are operational, resulting in high energy consumption and inefficiency.

“VALCO currently has five ports, but only two are functioning. This greatly affects productivity. That’s why we are committed to supporting the company to switch to natural gas, which will improve efficiency and reduce energy costs,” he said.

The Minister described VALCO as a strategic national asset with enormous potential to drive Ghana’s industrial growth through value addition, job creation, and economic transformation. He stressed that the government, through GIADEC, is determined to translate this potential into concrete outcomes.

“Our task as a ministry, working with GIADEC and VALCO, is to add value and create the quantum leap in industries and jobs that have eluded us for so long,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the planned expansion and modernisation could create over 5,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs when fully implemented.

“We have many proposals on the table and are moving beyond talk shops. Even in its current state, VALCO employs more than 800 workers—showing how much more we can achieve when the plant operates at full capacity,” he added.

Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning VALCO as a key driver of Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda, emphasising that the dream of making the company a hub for value addition and job creation remains alive.

“The dream of making VALCO the lifeline of job creation and value addition is still alive. We just have to believe in it and work hard towards it,” he concluded.