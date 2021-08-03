11 hours ago

The Goverment of Ghana has made a move to acquire additional aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday laid in Parliament a loan agreement for an amount of €111.4 million for the supply the six aircraft.

The performance sales and purchase agreement is between the Government of Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Defence, and Aero Vodochody Airospace a.s. of the Czech Republic.

The facility will allow the company to supply six L-39 Next Generation (L-39NG) aircraft to as well as the provision of support in terms of products, services, and ground-based training system associated with the aircraft operation for the GAF.

The Leader of Government Business, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, laid the agreement on behalf of the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul.

The Speaker referred the agreement to the Committee on Defence for consideration and report.