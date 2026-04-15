6 hours ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Northern Electricity Distribution Company) has announced the commencement of a maintenance and network enhancement programme across its operational areas, aimed at improving power reliability and addressing persistent distribution challenges.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the company said the initiative follows a system-wide review that identified key infrastructure constraints and service delivery gaps requiring urgent and targeted interventions.

As part of the programme, transformer replacements and system upgrades are already underway in Tamale and surrounding communities to resolve issues such as low voltage and frequent power outages.

The government, through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, is also supporting the intervention with the procurement of 500 distribution transformers for deployment in affected communities nationwide.

In addition, high-capacity equipment upgrades are ongoing at several key substations. These include the installation of a new 20/26 MVA transformer at the Berekum Primary Substation to replace an older, overloaded 10 MVA unit.

Similar works are being carried out at the Wa Primary Substation and the Techiman Bulk Supply Point, where the Ghana Grid Company (Ghana Grid Company) is installing a 66 MVA transformer to strengthen supply capacity.

According to the statement, transformer replacement programmes and broader system rehabilitation works are already in progress in Tamale and nearby areas to enhance network stability, reduce voltage fluctuations, and minimise outages.

NEDCo also disclosed that it is prioritising vegetation control along 78 feeders to prevent interference with power lines and improve overall system safety and reliability.

The company cautioned that some temporary power interruptions may occur during the maintenance works but assured the public that advance notices will be issued through official communication channels to reduce inconvenience to consumers.

It added that priority actions include upgrading overloaded substations, replacing faulty transformers, and continuing vegetation management across critical distribution lines as part of ongoing system improvements.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition reiterated its commitment to ensuring a more stable and reliable electricity supply through sustained investments and technical collaboration.