56 minutes ago

The Deputy of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Mrs.Gifty Twum Ampofo has said that government will extend the free education policy to Technical, Vocational Education and Training next year.

According to the Deputy Minister, all the necessary budgetary arrangements to extend the free education policy to TVET education have been put in place, hence she encouraged Ghanaian Children to go into skill training.

“Most Ghanaian Children who completed Junior High Schools wished to enroll in the TVET education but due to lack of finance to support them, they joined the Senior High School against their wish and due to that the government has decided to extend the free education policy to Technical, Vocational Education and Training.

“So by September next year, students who will be enrolled in the TVET education will enjoy the Free Education policy to make sure that every Ghanaian Child has enjoyed the Free Education policy,” she said during the 7th Graduation ceremony of 172 graduands of Biriwa Technical, Vocational Education and Training in the Central Region.

Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo also promised that all the sixteen regions in Ghana will get two Technical, Vocational Education and Training center to make easy enrollment.

She noted that the government has allocated funds to build two Vocational institutions in every region in the country with admissions expected to be done in September 2020.

The Minister also urged parents who are into fishing in the Central Region to make good use of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“I will advise every parent in the Central Region notably those in the Coastal areas to enroll in TVET education anytime the close season of fishing is in force. As parents be it Man or a Woman can stop fishing and enroll in TVET education for your benefit I am advising you as my own parents because been fishing is temporary work for now because there is seasonal closure of sea and one can enroll in the short or distance courses to be more skilled”

The Municipal Chief Executive for Mfanteman Municipality Hon. Kenneth Kelley Essuman also promised to address the challenges confronting the school.

The Principal of the School also advised the students to go out and practice what they have learnt from the school and not go home and sit down idle in the name of unemployment.