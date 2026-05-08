Government to fully fund vaccines and essential medicines from 2030 – Ato Forson

The government has announced plans to fully finance vaccines and critical medicines from 2030 as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system and reduce dependence on external support.

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, said the policy is aimed at ensuring the sustainability and resilience of the health sector ahead of the anticipated end of donor assistance by 2029.

He explained that as support from the Global Fund for vaccines and essential medicines is expected to wind down, government is taking steps to fully budget for and finance these needs starting January 2030.

“As support from the Global Fund for vaccines and critical medicines winds down by 2029, we are taking steps to ensure that, beginning January 2030, Ghana fully budgets for and finances these vaccines and essential medicines,” he said.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Thursday, May 7, 2026, with the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Yakub Janabi.

According to the Finance Minister, the initiative forms part of broader health sector reforms aimed at improving life expectancy and enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He noted that since 2025, government has increased budget allocations to the health sector, removed restrictions on the National Health Insurance Levy, and ensured full funding of the National Health Insurance Authority for healthcare-related services.

Cassiel Ato Forson also referenced the rollout of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, describing it as a key intervention to expand access to essential health services nationwide.

He further urged African countries to reduce reliance on imported medicines and vaccines by investing in local pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthening systems to manage non-communicable diseases.

The Finance Minister added that government has increased investment in the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, alongside the establishment of specialised treatment centres across the country.