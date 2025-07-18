5 hours ago

The Government of Ghana is set to renegotiate the Ewoyaa Lithium Project Agreement following a steep decline in global lithium prices that has cast uncertainty over the viability of the project.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, revealed that the dramatic drop in global lithium prices — previously around US$3,000 per tonne — has sharply impacted investor confidence and the economic feasibility of the project.

“Current market prices have plunged below US$675 per tonne, which is approximately the estimated production cost according to the company’s feasibility report,” Minister Buah told Parliament.

The price slump has had a ripple effect across the global lithium market, forcing several producers to cut output, lay off workers, and postpone development plans — including Ghana’s own Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

In light of the market downturn, Barari DV Ghana Limited, the company awarded a 15-year mining lease in October 2023 for a 42.63 square-kilometre concession at Mankessim in the Central Region, has formally requested a review of the project’s lease terms. The company warns that without revised terms, the project may no longer be financially sustainable.

The original lease agreement, submitted to Parliament in 2024, was reviewed by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources but was not ratified due to the adjournment for the 2024 general elections.

Now, with worsening market conditions and Barari DV Ghana seeking relief, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is working to draft a revised proposal to ensure the project's survival.

“We have notified Cabinet and will soon submit a memorandum outlining the proposed amendments,” Minister Buah said.

The revised terms are expected to strike a balance between protecting Ghana’s long-term interest in the critical minerals sector and ensuring the commercial viability of the Ewoyaa project amid turbulent global commodity markets.

Lithium remains a strategic resource in the global shift toward green energy and battery technology, and Ghana's entry into the sector is considered a potential game-changer for economic diversification.

The government says it remains committed to developing the country’s battery minerals industry while adopting pragmatic steps to respond to global market fluctuations.